Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday night for encouraging President Donald Trump to be interviewed by Bob Woodward for the journalist’s upcoming book, “Rage.”

One of the most explosive revelations to emerge from Woodward’s new reporting is that Trump actually understood the deadly nature of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in early February but then knowingly downplayed its risks for months.

Carlson didn’t dwell on the claims made in the book, which are backed up by audio recordings of the interviews, that is set for release next week.

Instead, Fox’s primetime host asked “why in the world would” Trump talk repeatedly with Woodward, whose 2018 tell-all “Fear: Trump In The White House” the president dismissed as a “scam.”

Carlson pointed the finger of blame at Graham. The senator has become one of Trump’s most ardent supporters after initially slamming him before the 2016 election.

Graham admitted to The Daily Beast on Wednesday that he’d told Trump that the interviews with Woodward would be a “chance to tell your side of the story.” Trump did not cooperate with Woodward on his 2018 book.

Carlson claimed Graham had even brokered the interviews between Trump and Woodward and sat in on their first chat.

“Now remember, Lindsey Graham is supposed to be a Republican, so why would he do something like that?” asked Carlson.

“You would have to ask him. But keep in mind that Lindsey Graham has opposed — passionately opposed — virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran. From ending illegal immigration to pulling back from pointless wars to maintaining law and order at home,” he continued.

“Lindsey Graham was against all of that, more than many Democrats,” Carlson concluded. “So maybe you already know the answer.”

Check out the clip here:

Tucker Carlson spends about a minute talking about the Bob Woodward tapes.



Rather than discuss what Trump actually said about intentionally downplaying the virus, Tucker's takeaway is that Lindsey Graham set up Trump by advising him to talk to Woodward. pic.twitter.com/Q6Rzf20iGX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 10, 2020

