Tucker Carlson used President Donald Trump’s departure from the hospital Monday to resume bitter attacks on the media and cries that the coronavirus isn’t as dangerous as they say it is. Meanwhile, the U.S. passed 210,000 COVID-19 deaths and 7.4 million cases. (See Carlson’s segment below.)

The Fox News personality accused news outlets of rooting for the president to die and being “angry” that he has not succumbed to COVID-19. Trump, hospitalized for three days, is continuing his recovery at the White House.

“The media are not stopping, they’re not even pausing,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight. “They’re too angry. Donald Trump is alive. They were hoping that wouldn’t happen. Worse, Trump walked out of the hospital under his own steam after just three days ― 74 years old and the virus didn’t really slow him down.”

Carlson framed Trump’s experience as “dangerous facts” that discredit the media (and perhaps the scientists they rely on).

“If you’re allowed to think about them too much, you might draw the wrong conclusions,” he said. “You might conclude the coronavirus isn’t quite as scary as they’re telling you it is. You might regret giving up your constitutional rights in a panic last spring or letting them destroy the American economy in response. You might find yourself enraged that they’re keeping your kids from getting an education and have for six months. And above all, you might stop believing the news media. Why are we watching this crap? It’s not news, it’s propaganda. They’re lying to us.”