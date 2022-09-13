Tucker Carlson Has A Mind-Bending Term For Jan. 6 Insurrection

Advertisement

Carlson used an interview Vice President Kamala Harris gave on Sunday’s anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks about the threat of domestic terrorism to launch his rant.

Harris, in the interview, told NBC’s Chuck Todd that election deniers are running in several state races for positions that oversee elections. Elsewhere in the conversation, Todd asked if domestic threats compare with the danger of foreign terror.

“Each are dangerous and extremely harmful, but they’re different,” Harris replied, per Politico.

Carlson said Harris was likening election deniers to the 9/11 hijackers. He amplified his network’s previous cries of 2020 election fraud ― which have resulted in billion-dollar lawsuits against it.

“So again, that’s the sitting vice president who they tell us over and over, and you just heard her say it, received more votes than any vice president in history. And if you don’t believe that ― and there are reasons not to believe that ― if you don’t believe that, you’re like [Sept. 11 hijacker] Mohamed Atta. Your beliefs are acts of terror, you’re comparable to a mass murderer and you need to be pursued by law enforcement.”

