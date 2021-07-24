Tucker Carlson Pitches A Fit When Rep. Eric Swalwell Doesn't Call Him

Tucker Carlson lost it Friday when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) refused to call him after the Fox News host texted him to do so.

Swalwell posted screenshots of his texts with Carlson on Twitter so his followers could get in on the action.

After Carlson told Swalwell to call, the lawmaker responded that he wasn’t comfortable getting involved in what he predicted could quickly dissolve into an off-the-rails attack.

“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats. That’s way out of bounds,” Swalwell texted. “She’s the pregnant mother of 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Hit me all you want. But to go after her, that’s just wrong.”

Carlson snapped back at Swalwell with a single angry word: “Coward” — and then called him anyway.

Swalwell didn’t answer, nor did he return his calls, and Carlson was “losing his mind,” the lawmaker tweeted.

Swalwell goofed on Twitter to Carlson: “Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you” — then launched the hashtag “TuckerTantrum.”

After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021

Twitter followers loved it.

Have your wife’s lawyer call him back. — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) July 24, 2021

The guy who attacks pregnant women is calling someone a coward? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) July 24, 2021

Remember when a couple of protesters chanted shit and wrote chalk slogans on the sidewalk in front of Carlson’s house and he pretended that his family was under attack by violent home invaders? https://t.co/AnBhXYSE88 — Ugh (@ContrarySarie) July 23, 2021

This is one of my favorite hashtags ever. #TuckerTantrum — BlueBellBetty (@BlueBellBetty) July 24, 2021

Tucker Carlson calling someone a coward is like Winnie the Pooh going off on someone for being a honey-addicted bear. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 23, 2021

Earlier this week, Carlson aired a segment attacking Swalwell, noting that his campaign spent $20,000 at a Ritz Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, where Swalwell’s wife “used to work” (an earlier version of the Fox story forgot to mention she was no longer an employee of the hotel).

Carlson has in the past also accused Swalwell of sleeping with a Chinese spy. Axios reported last year ago that a Chinese spy had gotten close to Swalwell in 2014 before he was informed by the FBI who she was. Swalwell reportedly immediately cut ties with the woman and was not accused of any wrongdoing.