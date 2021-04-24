Pretend Journalist Tucker Carlson Calls Real Journalists 'Cowards'

Virulent racist and fake journalist Tucker Carlson said he is “disgusted” by U.S. journalists.
Carlson, a Fox News host who proudly preaches white supremacist talking points and floats dangerous conspiracy theories about coronavirus vaccines, told sports website Outkick that journalists in the U.S. are “cowards.”
“I just can’t overstate how disgusted I am,” Carlson told the publication on Friday. “Not simply by the details of the lying of the medium, but disgusted by the emphasis. The media is basically Praetorian Guard for the ruling class, the bodyguards for Jeff Bezos. That’s the opposite of what we should have.”
“It just makes me sick. I really hate them,” he added, calling journalists “cringing animals.”
For all his chest pounding, Carlson is himself not a journalist. While that might be obvious to some, it was made official by Fox News’ own lawyers in a 2020 slander case. NPR reported at the time:
Just read U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil’s opinion, leaning heavily on the arguments of Fox’s lawyers: The ”‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary.’
She wrote: “Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.”
Vyskocil, an appointee of President Trump’s, added, “Whether the Court frames Mr. Carlson’s statements as ‘exaggeration,’ ‘non-literal commentary,’ or simply bloviating for his audience, the conclusion remains the same — the statements are not actionable.”
Carlson received attention recently after his bizarre meltdown over the Derek Chauvin verdict, which found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd.
He was in the news again when a photo of his 1991 college yearbook appeared to list him as a member of the “Dan White Society.” Dan White was the man who murdered San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, California’s first openly gay elected official, in 1978.