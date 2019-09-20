Tucker Carlson: I’d Never Let My Daughter Date A Feminist Man

If a man considers himself a feminist, then he’d better not go anywhere near Tucker Carlson’s daughters.

On Thursday, the Fox News host announced on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that if a male identifies as a feminist, the “alarm bells go off pretty loud.”

“Would you let your daughter date some guy who called himself a feminist? No, ’cause he’s a creep! By definition!” Carlson said while discussing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s blackface scandal.

“Bill Clinton was a big feminist, so was Ted Kennedy. He killed a woman!” he added.

Earlier in the show, Carlson asked if anyone was really surprised by the Trudeau scandal.

“It’s like finding out that you and your super-sensitive brother-in-law, the one who tells you he’s a feminist, the one who’s always scalding you for your sexism, is, in fact, hitting on the babysitter,” Carlson said. “Of course he’s hitting on the babysitter! The virtue is always a cover for the sin. That’s the key to understanding the modern left.”

Carlson also said Trudeau’s “sanctimonious” behavior should have been a key indicator that he was “leading a secret life as a racist.”

Watch the Fox News segment below: