Tucker Carlson's Final Words On Last Fox News Show Are Quite Telling

Monday’s announcement that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News may have been as much of a surprise for Carlson as it was for everyone else.

Although the network’s statement suggested Carlson’s departure was mutual, Carlson gave ― or had ― no clue it was coming during the final moments of Friday’s broadcast ― which is now known to be his last.

During the last segment on his final show, Carlson ate pizza with Tyler Morrell, a Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver who helped arrest a suspect eluding police.

In fact, his final signoff is a cheerful, “We’ll be back on Monday,” though it’s now clear that isn’t happening.

Here was the end of what turned out to be Tucker Carlson's final Fox News show last Friday. Certainly no indication that he didn't expect to be on the air tonight. In fact Tucker's final words are, "we'll be back on Monday." pic.twitter.com/F9R5MpWHDK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2023

Not surprisingly, those last moments started going viral as people realized it was the end of an era.

