'Fire Up A Bowl, Numb Out!': Tucker Carlson Joins Right-Wing Reefer Madness

Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night attempted to dismiss Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) vow to legalize marijuana if he is elected president. And the Fox News host may have accidentally created a new meme of himself in the process.

During the Democratic debate in South Carolina this week, Sanders slammed the “horrific” war on drugs for sending too many people ― disproportionately minorities ― to prison for low-level offenses.

“Ohhhhh, the war on drugs,” Carlson said. “Bernie Sanders talks about that in every speech he gives.”

Carlson added:

“A declining country with a sad, underemployed middle-class obviously needs to smoke a ton more weed. That’s Bernie’s solution to the malaise. Fire up a bowl, numb out, maybe you won’t notice.”

Naturally, the line was already clipped and shared:

Carlson’s comments came a day after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) claimed the Democratic platform involved “reefer for everyone” ― a mock campaign promise his critics seemed to relish.

The Fox News host also blasted Sanders for his plan to help minority-owned businesses to break into the sale of legal marijuana so the fledgling industry wasn’t dominated by big corporate interests. But Carlson claimed Sanders just wants “more black kids to sell drugs.”

See the full segment below: