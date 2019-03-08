Tucker Carlson Accuses CNN Of Applauding Oppression In On-Air Tirade

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out against CNN and the Democratic National Committee in a Thursday night segment, following the DNC’s announcement that it would block Fox News from hosting or televising any of its 2020 presidential primary debates.

Condemning the decision, Carlson called CNN’s Brian Stelter a “eunuch” and Ana Navarro a “ubiquitous windbag” for defending the DNC and the legitimacy of its concerns over Fox News’ objectivity.

“You may dislike Fox News, but there’s no question about this channel’s commitment to free speech,” Carlson said. “We defend speech, even when it’s unpopular, even when the person speaking has attacked us personally.”

The DNC made the choice after a deep-diving New Yorker report detailed Fox News’ cozy relationship with President Donald Trump, which allegedly involved killing a scoop on his relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels. Overall, the expose painted the network as a propaganda machine.

On Wednesday, DNC chair Tom Perez argued that Fox News is “not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates.”

Carlson slammed Democrats and CNN for the move, claiming “the left is working to crush dissent” worldwide as the network “applauds from the sidelines.”

While Carlson has expectedly proved a fierce critic of the DNC’s planned ban, he and colleague Sean Hannity currently fill two hours of Fox News’ primetime programming with pro-Trump rhetoric.

Furthermore, Bill Shine, the network’s former president, is now the White House’s communications director.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has routinely appeared on the channel rather than holding official press conferences, obligating journalists to tune in to find out news via the TV screen rather than the briefing room. Even the president himself is known to accept interviews with the network while smearing other outlets on Twitter and attempting to undermine their credibility with claims of “fake news.”