Babbel Pulls Ad From Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show Because It’s ‘So Repugnant’

Babbel said it was “deeply sorry” after one of its ads was broadcast this week during an episode of Tucker Carlson’s controversial Fox News show.

In a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday, the online language learning platform acknowledged placing an ad “with Fox.” But it “did not know it would air” during the primetime “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program:

If you saw our ad on Tucker Carlson’s show, you’re right to be upset. We are too. While we did place our ad with Fox, we did not know it would air on a show so repugnant and at odds with our mission and values. We are blacklisting the show going forward. We are deeply sorry. — Babbel USA (@BabbelUSA) April 30, 2019

Carlson faced another advertiser backlash in March following the resurfacing of historic recordings in which he made sexist, homophobic, racist and misogynistic comments, including a sexually explicit joke about a Miss Teen USA contestant.

Not all advertisers decided to cut ties with the show, however, which Deadline reported was the second most-watched cable news program in April with more than 2.8 million viewers.

It’s not clear whether Babbel has pulled its ads from all Fox shows. But the Fox News Channel pushed back on Babbel’s comments.