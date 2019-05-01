Babbel Pulls Ad From Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show Because It’s ‘So Repugnant’

Babbel said it was “deeply sorry” after one of its ads was broadcast this week during an episode of Tucker Carlson’s controversial Fox News show.
In a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday, the online language learning platform acknowledged placing an ad “with Fox.” But it “did not know it would air” during the primetime “Tucker Carlson Tonight” program:
Carlson, who has a history of repeating white nationalist talking points, sparked outrage in December 2018 when he claimed on-air that immigrants were making the U.S. “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” Numerous companies, including Pacific Life, IHOP, Bowflex and Ancestry.com, pulled their advertisements in response.
Carlson faced another advertiser backlash in March following the resurfacing of historic recordings in which he made sexist, homophobic, racist and misogynistic comments, including a sexually explicit joke about a Miss Teen USA contestant.
Not all advertisers decided to cut ties with the show, however, which Deadline reported was the second most-watched cable news program in April with more than 2.8 million viewers.
It’s not clear whether Babbel has pulled its ads from all Fox shows. But the Fox News Channel pushed back on Babbel’s comments.
“We will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson’s to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the intolerant partisan activists Media Matters, Sleeping Giants and Moveon.org whose only goal is to silence conservative thought they don’t agree with,” a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Hill.