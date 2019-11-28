Tucker Carlson Calls Trump A 'Full-Blown BS Artist' And Admits He's A Liar

Tucker Carlson has admitted that President Donald Trump lies incessantly ― and his defense is that being a “BS artist” is just who Trump is.

During Wednesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host brought up a recent Washington Post article that counted the president’s lies since taking office as being at more than 13,000 false claims. He conceded that the president does, in fact, tell lies. To demonstrate his point, he brought up one of Trump’s most famous tall tales: the claim that the crowd at his inauguration was the largest of all time.

“We’re not going to lie to you. That was untrue,” Carlson said. “The crowd at the 2017 inauguration was not the largest ever measured on the National Mall. Sorry. It wasn’t.”

“Why did the president claim it was?” Carlson asked. “Well, because that’s who he is. Donald Trump is a salesman: A talker, a boaster, a compulsive self-promoter. At times, he’s a full-blown BS artist.”

“Most people know this. It’s obvious. It’s transparent, really.”

Tucker Carlson admits that Trump’s claim about his inauguration crowd size was false and says Donald Trump did it because he’s a salesman pic.twitter.com/kCV3ZMOGpN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 28, 2019

Carlson went on to declare that liberals aren’t really concerned about the president’s lies ― they’re concerned about when he tells the truth.

“Is lying really the reason the left despises Donald Trump?” Carlson riffed. “Or could the real problem be, as is so often the case, the exact opposite of what they claim it is?”

“Truth is the real threat to their power,” he said, citing the president’s infamous 2015 speech about Mexican immigrants being “rapists.”

Trump, who on the campaign trail at the time, had claimed immigrants were bringing “crime” and “drugs” and were “rapists,” before qualifying the statement by adding, “and some of them, I assume, are good people.”

“Trump didn’t claim that everyone coming over southern border is a criminal,” Carlson said. “But some are. That’s true. And precisely because it is true, you are absolutely, under no circumstances allowed to say it.”

He also referenced several other “Trump Truths,” including the president’s assertion that Baltimore is “rodent-infested” and a “corrupt mess,” which Carlson defended as being “undeniably true.”

“Let’s just agree that Trump is a racist liar and move on,” he concluded. “And by the way, did you know he’s up to almost 14,000 lies by now? My gosh, what a bad person he is. Unlike us.”

The full segment can be viewed below.