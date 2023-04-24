Tucker Carlson Is Out At Fox, And Twitter Users Are Dancing On His Grave

Monday’s news that Tucker Carlson is no longer at Fox News was a shocker for many, but his departure may have had the most impact on Twitter.
Although Fox News hasn’t yet shared the reason for Carlson’s unexpected exit, many Twitter users were inspired by the time-honored spirit of “schadenfreude,” that delectable German word that means finding joy in others’ misfortune, and let their snark flag fly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, some suggested the news would have a big effect on the Kremlin.
Advertisement
Which Russian state media didn’t do much to dispute.