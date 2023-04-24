What's Hot

MediaTwitterFox Newstucker carlson

Tucker Carlson Is Out At Fox, And Twitter Users Are Dancing On His Grave

Twitter wits joked that the Fox News host's departure is probably a big concern for the Kremlin.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Monday’s news that Tucker Carlson is no longer at Fox News was a shocker for many, but his departure may have had the most impact on Twitter.

Although Fox News hasn’t yet shared the reason for Carlson’s unexpected exit, many Twitter users were inspired by the time-honored spirit of “schadenfreude,” that delectable German word that means finding joy in others’ misfortune, and let their snark flag fly.

Meanwhile, some suggested the news would have a big effect on the Kremlin.

Which Russian state media didn’t do much to dispute.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

