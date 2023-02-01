Tucker Carlson on Tuesday worked a racist joke about George Floyd into a hot take about the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the Biden administration’s response. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host accused the White House of crisis-hyping. He said now that President Joe Biden was ending national and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19, he’d have to pivot to a new emergency: “white racism.”

But, Carlson said, “White racism is getting harder to find. Very few unarmed Black men are killed by white cops these days. Where’s George Floyd when you need him?”

Carlson’s dismissive snark about Floyd, whose murder by a white Minneapolis cop sparked nationwide protests in 2020, piled offense onto his dubious claim about race in law enforcement killings. The rate of Black people killed by police remains the highest and police officers are mostly white.

Carlson stoked further controversy in his comments about how Democrats are viewing Nichols’ death at the hands of Black officers in Memphis.

