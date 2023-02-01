What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares Tyre Nichols To Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Republicans Rip Biden Court Pick For Bungling Questions On Constitution

Barstool Sports Host Describes Reaction To His Hot Mic Moment Trashing Fox News

Desi Lydic Shows How Painfully Close Fox News Is To 'Bulls**t' She Made Up

This Is Real: Kimmel Stuffed Mike Lindell In A Claw Machine And Yes It Got Weird

Video Shows Woman Nearly Hit By Giant Boulder As It Crashes Into Her Hawaii Home

Jamie Raskin Credits Steven Van Zandt For Bandana Look Amid Chemotherapy

Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ Armorer Formally Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game

The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier

Ron DeSantis Plans To Defund Diversity Programs In Florida Universities

Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonGeorge Floyd

Tucker Carlson Makes Wildly Offensive (Even For Him) Crack About George Floyd

The Fox News host's racially charged blather hit another low in his take on the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday worked a racist joke about George Floyd into a hot take about the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the Biden administration’s response. (Watch the video below.)

The Fox News host accused the White House of crisis-hyping. He said now that President Joe Biden was ending national and public health emergency declarations for COVID-19, he’d have to pivot to a new emergency: “white racism.”

But, Carlson said, “White racism is getting harder to find. Very few unarmed Black men are killed by white cops these days. Where’s George Floyd when you need him?”

Carlson’s dismissive snark about Floyd, whose murder by a white Minneapolis cop sparked nationwide protests in 2020, piled offense onto his dubious claim about race in law enforcement killings. The rate of Black people killed by police remains the highest and police officers are mostly white.

Carlson stoked further controversy in his comments about how Democrats are viewing Nichols’ death at the hands of Black officers in Memphis.

Check out the clip here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community