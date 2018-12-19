Fox News Contributor Tells Tucker Carlson Gingerbread Cookies Are 'Obviously Men'

The so-called “War on Christmas” has apparently spread to the world of gingerbread cookies.
That is, if you want to believe Fox News host Tucker Carlson and network contributor Tammy Bruce.
On Tuesday’s show, Bruce lamented a recent decision by a coffee shop on the grounds of Scottish Parliament to rename “gingerbread men” “gingerbread people.”
The name change reportedly came as part of a drive against sexism in Parliament after 30 percent of female ministers said they had been victims of some form of sexual harassment.
But that decision didn’t sit well with Bruce, who said referring to the cookies as “people” when “obviously, they’re men” was “the tipping point” in policing free speech.
Carlson, who is losing sponsors after he said immigrants make America “dirtier” on his show last week, decided Bruce was right to be angry about gender-neutral Christmas cookies.
“Maybe the lesson is the rest of us shouldn’t participate in our own spiritual neutering,” he said.
You can see Bruce and Carlson clutch their pearls in the video clip below. As you might expect, Twitter users were happy to mock them.