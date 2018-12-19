Fox News Contributor Tells Tucker Carlson Gingerbread Cookies Are 'Obviously Men'

The so-called “War on Christmas” has apparently spread to the world of gingerbread cookies.

That is, if you want to believe Fox News host Tucker Carlson and network contributor Tammy Bruce.

On Tuesday’s show, Bruce lamented a recent decision by a coffee shop on the grounds of Scottish Parliament to rename “gingerbread men” “gingerbread people.”

The name change reportedly came as part of a drive against sexism in Parliament after 30 percent of female ministers said they had been victims of some form of sexual harassment.

But that decision didn’t sit well with Bruce, who said referring to the cookies as “people” when “obviously, they’re men” was “the tipping point” in policing free speech.

Carlson, who is losing sponsors after he said immigrants make America “dirtier” on his show last week, decided Bruce was right to be angry about gender-neutral Christmas cookies.

“Maybe the lesson is the rest of us shouldn’t participate in our own spiritual neutering,” he said.

You can see Bruce and Carlson clutch their pearls in the video clip below. As you might expect, Twitter users were happy to mock them.

Tammy Bruce says cookies have a gender and "obviously they're men" pic.twitter.com/n7NWEzQrJc — Madeline (@peltzmadeline) December 19, 2018

Identity baking. — Stacey Morris (@FocusCopy) December 19, 2018

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. pic.twitter.com/gm7Pa6KNgO — Mannheim Steamroller Season (@soundkitties) December 19, 2018

Because nothing says "male" like a vaguely human-like shape. — Julanar (@Julanar68) December 19, 2018

Demanding all my sweet holiday baked goods be extra dudely. To own those libs. — Nebraska Beef Queen '69 (@borf_borkington) December 19, 2018

Soooo.... since all gingerbread are men, they can only have a singular sexuality.... which would make them all gay.... how’s THAT for getting deep into cookie-ology — Mary The Contrarian (@marytaylorfrye) December 19, 2018