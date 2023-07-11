Tucker Carlson To Host GOP Candidates Forum, With 1 Notable Omission

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson will host a forum with Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, in what will be one of his most high-profile gigs since being pushed from the conservative network in April.

But current GOP front-runner Donald Trump isn’t scheduled to appear at the event organized by conservative Blaze Media and the conservative Family Leader organization, whose CEO Bob Vander Plaats said in May that it’s time for Republicans to move on from the former president.

Carlson, who now fronts a show that broadcasts on Twitter, will talk “one-on-one” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to Blaze Media.

It’s not clear why Trump will not appear.

The former president is currently polling about 30 points higher than his closest rival, DeSantis.

Trump last month said he may not even take part in the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23 because of that lead.

He slammed Fox News, which is hosting the event, as a “hostile network” and questioned why he should allow opponents the “time to make statements” when they are so far behind him in the polls.