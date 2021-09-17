Tucker Carlson Gets Accidentally Owned By His Own Damning On-Screen Graphic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s latest rant backfired briefly when a vicious on-screen graphic appeared to refer to him, if only for a moment.
The segment was an attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who reportedly contacted his counterpart in China in January to reassure him that the U.S. wasn’t about to attack in the final days of Donald Trump’s term.
But first, viewers saw this:
Carlson has admitted to lying, and Fox News attorneys won a defamation suit by arguing that “any reasonable viewer” should be skeptical of what he says on the air.
The Fox News host has turned to increasingly extremist rhetoric on his show, including anti-vaxxer talking points, misinformation about the coronavirus, conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and rants against immigrants, with both he and his guests disseminating white nationalist talking points.
Given that history, Carlson’s critics on social media couldn’t help but agree with his on-screen graphic: