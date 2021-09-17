Tucker Carlson Gets Accidentally Owned By His Own Damning On-Screen Graphic

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s latest rant backfired briefly when a vicious on-screen graphic appeared to refer to him, if only for a moment.

The segment was an attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, who reportedly contacted his counterpart in China in January to reassure him that the U.S. wasn’t about to attack in the final days of Donald Trump’s term.

But first, viewers saw this:

Carlson has admitted to lying, and Fox News attorneys won a defamation suit by arguing that “any reasonable viewer” should be skeptical of what he says on the air.

Given that history, Carlson’s critics on social media couldn’t help but agree with his on-screen graphic:

This man is a danger to the country. pic.twitter.com/jvMX4lcKss — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 17, 2021

This is a real caption.



If the shoe fits…. pic.twitter.com/xlqdiunaiq — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 17, 2021

Where is the lie? https://t.co/REfyGLB8yK — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) September 17, 2021

Is this Fox News’ way of letting their viewers know to believe Tucker Carlson at their own peril? https://t.co/NwSTQGlBz4 — BlueWaters (Is A She🤷🏼‍♀️) (@Blue_Waters4) September 17, 2021