Twitter Users Know Exactly Who Got The Last Laugh Over Tucker Carlson's Exit

The exact reasons for Tucker Carlson’s unexpected exit from Fox News on Monday remain a mystery along the media landscape, but some Twitter users have a hilarious theory: the green M&M.

You might remember that back in 2022, Carlson had a meltdown over M&M’s decision to have the candy mascot ditch her go-go boots for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

Advertisement

Carlson felt that the new design made the green M&M look “less sexy.”

The TV host’s ire for the candies continued earlier this year thanks to a new promotional wrapper featuring three female “spokescandies,” including the green, brown and a new purple M&M.

“The green M&M got her boots back, but apparently is now a lesbian, maybe?” he said. “And there’s also a plus-sized, obese purple M&M, so we’re gonna cover that, of course. Because that’s what we do.”

M&M’s milked the controversy by turning it into a Super Bowl publicity stunt, temporarily “canceling” the candies and replacing them with Maya Rudolph.

Considering the “history” between Carlson and the green M&M, maybe it’s no surprise that she became a prime suspect for Carlson’s cancellation among Twitter wits.

Advertisement

Tucker carrying out his belongings from the Times Square studio. On the street, tears in his eyes, he looks up for a sign pic.twitter.com/8TYfixUog4 — news dumper (@lib_crusher) April 24, 2023

Love how the Green M&M still has a job while Tucker Carlson does not — Adam (@adamgreattweet) April 24, 2023

Everyone cool it! Tucker has a family of M&M’s to feed and no one is thinking about them right now. — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) April 24, 2023

But Twitter user @JoJoFromJerz may have won the social media platform with a tweet that tied the Green M&M to a famous “Game of Thrones” reference.