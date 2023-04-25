What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Shreds 'Despicable Mother Tucker' Carlson With Blasts From The Past

James Corden Reveals Unaired Adele Prank That Went Awry In Tearful ‘Carpool Karaoke’

As Epic Snow Melts, A California Community Braces For Floods

Patti LuPone Has Very Direct Reaction To Kim Kardashian's 'American Horror Story' Casting

Check Out These Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Matt Gaetz's Praise Of Tucker Carlson's Influence On Trump Is Truly Alarming

Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly Gets New Job After Suspension

OOPS! Undercover California Drugs Sting Goes Seriously Sideways

Prince William Quietly Got 'Very Large Sum' From Murdoch Papers In Phone Hack Payout

10 Items Pediatricians Always Pack In Their Suitcase For Their Kids

I Was So Excited To Watch 'Beef' — But David Choe Ruined It For Me

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries To Spearhead Effort To Flip New York House Seats

MediaFox Newstucker carlson m&m

Twitter Users Know Exactly Who Got The Last Laugh Over Tucker Carlson's Exit

Someone just got their sweet revenge.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The exact reasons for Tucker Carlson’s unexpected exit from Fox News on Monday remain a mystery along the media landscape, but some Twitter users have a hilarious theory: the green M&M.

You might remember that back in 2022, Carlson had a meltdown over M&M’s decision to have the candy mascot ditch her go-go boots for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

Carlson felt that the new design made the green M&M look “less sexy.”

The TV host’s ire for the candies continued earlier this year thanks to a new promotional wrapper featuring three female “spokescandies,” including the green, brown and a new purple M&M.

“The green M&M got her boots back, but apparently is now a lesbian, maybe?” he said. “And there’s also a plus-sized, obese purple M&M, so we’re gonna cover that, of course. Because that’s what we do.”

M&M’s milked the controversy by turning it into a Super Bowl publicity stunt, temporarily “canceling” the candies and replacing them with Maya Rudolph.

Considering the “history” between Carlson and the green M&M, maybe it’s no surprise that she became a prime suspect for Carlson’s cancellation among Twitter wits.

But Twitter user @JoJoFromJerz may have won the social media platform with a tweet that tied the Green M&M to a famous “Game of Thrones” reference.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community