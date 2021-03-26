Tucker Carlson Agrees With Guest’s Chilling Prediction About Fascism In America

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Thursday agreed with a guest’s suggestion that the right in the United States will “pick a fascist” to lead “within 10 to 20 years.”

During a discussion centered on the right-wing talking point of double standards when it comes to Democrats, Carlson asked talk show host Jesse Kelly if “at some point some people are just going to say, ’why should I follow the rules, why should I be a good citizen if they don’t have to follow the rules?’”

“I mean things kind of break down at some point, don’t they?” Carlson added.

“They will break down, they are breaking down, Tucker,” Kelly responded.

“I’ve said this before. And I’m telling you, I worry that I’m right. The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years,” he continued. “Because they’re not going to be the only ones on the outs.”

“Right. That’s right,” said Carlson.

“There’s 60, 70 million of us. We’re not a tiny minority,” Kelly added. “And if we’re going to be all treated like criminals, and all subject to every single law while Antifa, Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free, then the right’s going to take drastic measures.”

Carlson later warned, “we are moving toward actual extremism because they’re undermining the system that kept extremism at bay and I don’t think we can say that enough.”

Watch the exchange here:

