Tucker Carlson Calls 'Annoying' Ilhan Omar Proof Immigration Is 'Dangerous' To U.S.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ended his show on Tuesday with an attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), claiming that she hates America and is “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country.”

“Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn’t grateful, not at all. After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever,” said Carlson, before launching into vicious rhetoric.

Omar moved to the United States when she was a child after living in a Kenyan refugee camp. She is one of three Muslim members of Congress.

Carlson, referencing a recent Washington Post piece on Omar, painted the Somali-American as “enraged” by America and full of “undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people.”

“Virtually every public statement she makes accuses Americans of bigotry and racism,” he said. “This is an immoral country, she says. She has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people. That should worry you, and not just because Omar is now a sitting member of Congress.”

“Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country. A system designed to strengthen America is instead undermining it. Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately.”

Carlson continued his attack on Omar by saying that “no country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive” and that viewers should “be grateful” for the Minnesotan, before adding: “Annoying as she is.”

“She’s a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration system immediately, or else,” he ended.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host has long had Omar as a target of his ire. Just a few examples include his February 2019 accusation that she continuously picks fights and his May 2019 label of her as a “symbol of America’s failed immigration system.”

Outside of Carlson, Omar ― one of the first two Muslim women in the House of Representatives ― has been embroiled in controversy for much of this year. In addition to receiving death threats, she’s been accused of anti-Semitism from politicians on both sides of the aisle, targeted via Twitter by President Donald Trump and villainized by the New York Post.

In response to Carlson, Omar tweeted that it was “kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress.”

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣



No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect.



They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

It’s unclear whether or not Carlson’s rhetoric about Omar will impact his advertisers, as his words have lost him ad dollars in the past. However, they have certainly made waves on social media, as many called Carlson’s rant “racist “and “anti-Semitic.”

An absolutely stunning racist attack on @IlhanMN from Tucker. I'm shocked



She is "living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country"



She "is a living fire alarm. A warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration. Or else" pic.twitter.com/p2IQWsqP5Q — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 10, 2019

Tucker Carlson implying that you can’t love something if you criticize it is more anti-Semitic than anything Ilhan Omar has ever said https://t.co/RWxPaXeNCU — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 10, 2019

As you watch this brazenly racist attack on @IlhanMN by Tucker Carlson, remember that @StarKistCharlie advertises on this show almost every night pic.twitter.com/mu0wCz2YFa — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 10, 2019

If Tucker Carlson weren't effectively a white nationalist already, I'd say his racist rant about @IlhanMN was unhinged. As it is, the hinge is working as intended, opening his jaw to spew hateful bile on American television. #FireTuckerCarlson — Christian Hagen (@ChristianJHagen) July 10, 2019

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.