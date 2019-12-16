Tucker Carlson Says Immigrants' Litter Is Dirtying Potomac River

Tucker Carlson is slinging fresh mud at immigrants, claiming in a new interview that they have tainted Washington’s Potomac River with garbage.

The Fox News personality told The Atlantic in an article published Sunday that he’s fished in the river for decades.

“It has gotten dirtier and dirtier and dirtier and dirtier,” he said. “I go down there and that litter is left almost exclusively by immigrants, who I’m sure are good people, but nobody in our country ―”

After being interrupted by the reporter to ask how he knows they’re immigrants, Carlson shot back: “Because I’m there. I watch it.”

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Tucker Carlson has made repeated comments accusing immigrants of dirtying the country.

The Potomac has actually gotten cleaner, according to a Potomac Conservancy study cited by Media Matters.

The right-wing commentator has been inserting his foot in his mouth about immigrants for some time. Last year, his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” lost advertisers after he said immigrants made the country “dirtier.”

And just last week, a guest on his show, conservative editor Seth Barron, said the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was filled with trash because of “illegal aliens.” Carlson himself said the area was “dirty.” Barron later apologized.

In November, Carlson said that “crowding” the country with immigrants was a quick way to “despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live.”