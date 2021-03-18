Tucker Carlson Dials Up Anti-Immigration Rhetoric: ‘Crowded Countries Are Ugly, Unhappy’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson faced fierce criticism on Wednesday after he yet again dialed up his rhetoric against immigration into the United States, claiming it was making the country crowded, ugly and unhappy.

"Unlike other disasters, mass illegal immigration is permanent. No one ever really gets sent home,” said the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host, who’s previously used his widely watched prime time show to rant about immigrants replacing Americans and claim that immigration is making America “dirtier.”

“Over the past 30 years, the population of the United States has exploded by nearly 100 million people, mostly due to immigration,” he continued. “Were you even aware that that happened?”

“This is becoming a crowded country, and crowded countries are ugly, unhappy countries. Why are we letting that happen?” he asked. “Well, that’s a rhetorical question, of course. No one asked us what we wanted, they just did it.”

Watch the video here:

Tucker Carlson: "This is becoming a crowded country and crowded countries are ugly, unhappy countries." pic.twitter.com/TJITidpNjs — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 18, 2021

Critics took Carlson to task on Twitter, saying the personality’s comments echoed Nazi rhetoric.

Seriously, how the hell do we get this blatant racist off the airwaves?!!!! He is the problem in this country! https://t.co/S8cq6FSrwB — MichiganFan4life 🏴‍☠️ (@BrentMichigan) March 18, 2021

While the U.S. is *not* a crowded country, Tucker *is* parroting a literal Nazi talking point. The word-for-word definition of "Lebensraum" is "the territory that a state or nation believes is needed for its natural development, especially associated with Nazi Germany." https://t.co/oKmubiTCMT — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) March 18, 2021

Listen I’ve flown all over this country in Flight Sim and all I’m sayin is that there is an absolute fuckload of empty land all over the place. https://t.co/sae5oHN7kZ — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 18, 2021

Tucker Carlson is into full Nazi-level hatred and propaganda now. The United States is too crowded? So we need more living space? @Xfinity are you really going to continue carrying @FoxNews ? Stop this disgusting and dangerous nonsense before it’s too late. https://t.co/ItustcjNoe — Kevin Macklin (@NotMuchFunToday) March 18, 2021

Thank you Rupert Murdoch for mainstreaming white nationalist talking points (lies) https://t.co/Yp369oRLLD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 18, 2021

US is suffering from a decline in birth rates, just like the EU, Japan and China. Many Rust Belt and rural towns will need immigrant workers and communities. This is also a white supremacist talking point. The hoods are off now. https://t.co/VOTJaUwdME — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 18, 2021

Would you say you’re looking for some “Lebensraum” https://t.co/8xkIy6Jz8g — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) March 18, 2021