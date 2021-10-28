Tucker Carlson Takes Jan. 6 Denial To Chilling Level With ‘Patriot Purge’ Trailer

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday teased his upcoming series about the U.S. Capitol riot that included the suggestion the violence was a “false flag.”

The trailer for “Patriot Purge” takes Carlson’s previous reality-denying spin on the Donald Trump-incited insurrection on Jan. 6 to a chilling level.

People in the spot warn “the domestic war on terror is here” and “it’s coming after half of the country,” “the left is hunting the right,” and “false flags have happened in this country” and “one of which may have been January 6th.”

The series will air on the Fox Nation streaming service from Monday.

Carlson has repeatedly downplayed the riot, once claiming it was just “a mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes” — in stark contrast to the terrifying reality of the day. On Wednesday, the widely watched personality said he was “proud” of the series, calling it “the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Critics likened it to Alex Jones’ conspiracy theory-spewing InfoWars.

i don't normally rt this stuff anymore but this is just...idk i feel like it's important to see what arguably the most popular cable news personality in america is putting out...and it's basically just...infowars https://t.co/kejGePIYET — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) October 28, 2021

We kept telling you they were going to become a radicalized, weaponized, death cult. Here it is. In defense of a coup and a violent insurrection. Republicans will only get worse. This is Fox News, not OAN or Newsmax. We've lost a third of this country for my lifetime. Gone. https://t.co/KGL042rZRQ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 28, 2021