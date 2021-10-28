Tucker Carlson Takes Jan. 6 Denial To Chilling Level With ‘Patriot Purge’ Trailer

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday teased his upcoming series about the U.S. Capitol riot that included the suggestion the violence was a “false flag.”
The trailer for “Patriot Purge” takes Carlson’s previous reality-denying spin on the Donald Trump-incited insurrection on Jan. 6 to a chilling level.
People in the spot warn “the domestic war on terror is here” and “it’s coming after half of the country,” “the left is hunting the right,” and “false flags have happened in this country” and “one of which may have been January 6th.”
The series will air on the Fox Nation streaming service from Monday.
Carlson has repeatedly downplayed the riot, once claiming it was just “a mob of older people from unfashionable zip codes” — in stark contrast to the terrifying reality of the day. On Wednesday, the widely watched personality said he was “proud” of the series, calling it “the best thing we’ve ever done.”
Critics likened it to Alex Jones’ conspiracy theory-spewing InfoWars.