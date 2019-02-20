Tucker Carlson Apparently Tells Historian To 'Go F**k' Himself In Spiked Fox News Interview

Historian Rutger Bregman, in collaboration with NowThis, has released a tape featuring a heated conversation he says he had with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“You are a millionaire funded by billionaires, that’s what you are... You’re part of the problem,” Bregman can be heard saying just before his interviewer — apparently Carlson — goes into an expletive-filled tailspin.

“Moron... I wanna say to you why don’t you go fuck yourself ― you tiny brain,” the host replies. “And I hope this gets picked up because you’re a moron. I tried to give you a hearing, but you were too fucking annoying.”

The pre-recorded interview was supposed to air on Carlson’s show, according to Bregman. The Dutch historian and author had been invited to talk to the Fox News host after he made incendiary remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and accused rich people of not paying their fair share of taxes, according to The Guardian.

Bregman’s tweets last week suggest the interview happened earlier this month and was supposed to air on Feb. 11.

The historian tweeted that Carlson later sent him an email saying: “I loved what you said at Davos, so I had high hopes for our interview. But you turned out to be far dumber, more dogmatic and less impressive than I expected. You’re [a] professional academic, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, but it was still disappointing. Also, for what it’s worth, you’re an asshole.”

So @TuckerCarlson just called me a ‘fucking moron’ during a prerecord for his show, for pointing out that he’s a millionaire funded by billionaires.



Let’s see if they’ll air it.



‘Did they get it on audio?? Fuck fuck fuck’ we heard them say here..



(Yes, we did.) — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 12, 2019

Okay, so now @TuckerCarlson sent me this email, after I asked him when the interview is gonna air (was supposed to be on tonight). Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/AKaNEjm2S2 — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 12, 2019

After NowThis published the video, Bregman tweeted again on Wednesday: “Here’s the interview that Tucker Carlson and Fox News didn’t want you to see.” He said he chose to release the footage because he thinks “we should keep talking about the corrupting influence of money in politics.”

1/ Here’s the interview that @TuckerCarlson and Fox News didn’t want you to see. I chose to release it, because I think we should keep talking about the corrupting influence of money in politics. It also shows how angry elites can get if you do that. https://t.co/hs1474MJNM — Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) February 20, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Bregman said he stands behind his comments but wishes he had quoted Noam Chomsky when Carlson asked him how he’s being influenced by Big Business and tax-avoiding billionaires.

“Years ago, when he was asked a similar question, Chomsky replied: ‘I’m sure you believe everything you’re saying. But what I’m saying is that if you believe something different, you wouldn’t be sitting where you’re sitting,’” wrote Bregman.