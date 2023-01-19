What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonnew zealand

Tucker Carlson Announces Jacinda Ardern's Resignation By Mocking Her Appearance

The giddy Fox News host made over-the-top claims about the outgoing prime minister.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson reported the resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday by insulting her appearance, mangling her name and making absurd claims about her leadership. (Watch the video below.)

“And some rare good news: The appalling prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern ― that’s the lady with the big teeth who tormented her citizens ― has just announced she is leaving office,” the Fox News host said in a news alert.

Ardern, popular worldwide for her empathetic leadership, said in a speech that she no longer had the energy for the job. Although her popularity has dropped, she is credited with overseeing a ban on military-style assault rifles after mass shootings there and instituting strict COVID-19 measures that minimized the island nation’s death toll.

Carlson, however, framed her tenure differently. He called her “an appalling abuser of human rights of her own people” who’s the “most authoritarian leader that country has ever had.”

“What are the chances she was a puppet of the Chinese government?” he said. “We don’t have enough evidence to prove that, but we would rate that as about 100% likely.”

Ardern, who became the world’s youngest female head of government at age 37 in 2017, said she will step down no later than Feb. 7.

