What's Hot

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida After Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress, Wife Says

Lawrence O'Donnell Spots The Photo That Perfectly Encapsulates GOP Chaos

All The Things Kevin McCarthy Gave Away To Become House Speaker

An Ohio Measles Outbreak Could Be A Warning Sign

Victoria Lee, Rising MMA Star, Dead At 18: 'You Were Our Bright Light'

Dr. Dre Has Choice Words For Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Uses His Song

'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession

Virginia Police: 6-Year-old Shot Teacher Who Was Teaching Class

House GOP's First Bill Would Slash IRS Budget ― And Cost The Government Money

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

House Republicans Vote To Cripple Ethics Watchdog

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

PoliticsDonald Trumptucker carlsonBrazil

Tucker Carlson Goes Full Tucker Carlson On Storming Of Government Offices In Brazil

The Fox News host parroted the rhetoric of the rioting supporters of the so-called "Trump of the Tropics," defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said exactly what you’d expect after supporters of defeated former President Jair Bolsonaro violently stormed government buildings in Brazil in protest of what they falsely claimed was a stolen presidential election.

On Monday, Carlson echoed the rioters’ rhetoric when he baselessly alleged that returning Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had only beaten Bolsonaro due “to what was very clearly a rigged election.”

“Millions of people in Brazil understand exactly what happened,” the right-wing personality continued. “They know that their democracy has been hijacked, possibly forever.”

Carlson’s fearmongering should come as no surprise, though.

The primetime host amplified Fox New’s questioning of Donald Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and suggested Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were simpy taking part in an “election justice protest.”

In November, Carlson told his millions of viewers that Brazil’s vote was “ongoing” — even after Lula had been declared the winner and Bolsonaro had allowed the transition of power to begin.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community