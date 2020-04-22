Jeanine Pirro Accidentally Gave Tucker Carlson A Savage New Nickname On Live TV

There was an awkward moment Tuesday evening on Fox News when weekend host Jeanine Pirro called Tucker Carlson “Gretchen” during an interview on his prime-time show:

The two had been talking about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is quickly becoming a favorite target of right-wing media.

However, on social media, others thought of another Gretchen: former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

Carlson was forced out at the network in 2016 after she rebuffed the sexual advances of then-boss Roger Ailes. The move caused other women to step forward with their own allegations against Ailes, who ultimately resigned.

She sued the network in a case settled out of court for a reported $20 million. The network also apologized to her.

Pirro was a staunch Ailes defender.

“When I read what was clearly absurdities, in this complaint, I said to myself, ‘How sad that you’ve got this woman who is making these complaints when there are real victims out there,’” she told The Wrap in 2016.

Given that history, a number of Twitter users tagged Carlson ― Gretchen Carlson, that is ― with the clip.

She responded to the “Freudian slip” on Twitter:

Will never forget how @JudgeJeanine tried to take me down from within Fox but she just can’t seem to forget my name. Freudian slip because she knew i was telling the truth? I live rent free in their brains. Me and Whitmer. Ghost of Gretchen! — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) April 22, 2020

It was Pirro’s second unusual moment on the air in a matter of weeks after an eyebrow-raising appearance on her own show in late March.

Twitter users were quick to comment on Tuesday night’s name flub:

So Tucker Carlson’s new nickname is Gretchen?https://t.co/tbTJq1DEym — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) April 22, 2020

I’m going to refer to Tucker as Gretchen forever! — Steven O (@GoHappyAlways) April 22, 2020

Narrator: And, because Fox never issued retractions, Tucker was thenceforth known as Gretchen. — Amy F Howard (@AmyFHoward) April 22, 2020

Is she as insufferable in person as she appears on TV? I hoped for her sake it was all an act. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) April 22, 2020

She’s what u think — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) April 22, 2020