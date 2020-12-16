The incoming first lady, who has a doctorate in education, uses the title “Dr.” in her name. A Wall Street Journal column last week suggested she drop it, igniting a sexism controversy, and former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton jumped to her defense.

Carlson waded into the debate on his Fox News show Monday, mocking Biden for preferring the title even though she’s not a medical doctor.

“Dr. Jill Biden has the very same degree as Dr. Bill Cosby does, which is one degree from Dr. Pepper,” he said.

He later piled on with a similar diss: “Jill Biden is not a doctor, no. Maybe in the same sense Dr. Pepper is.”

Fast forward the clip below to 3:00 and 22:00 for Carlson’s remarks.

(HuffPost and other news organizations that follow The Associated Press style use the “Dr.” title in news articles only for medical doctors.)

Carlson’s soft drink barb and reference to a disgraced entertainer serving a prison sentence for indecent assault infuriated critics, with his name trending on social media late Tuesday. Some took the prime time personality to school.

Tucker Carlson says Jill Biden "is a doctor in the same sense Dr Pepper is". Dude, I've never seen you trending for a good reason. You wouldn't last a day in a real PhD program — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) December 16, 2020

I’d like to shake a can of Dr Pepper, open, and point. Such complete BS.



Dr Biden has more class and grace than Tucker will ever have. Ever. Mean spirited and pointless commentary. — Linda (@quarantineHQ) December 16, 2020

Given that Tucker Carlson is a frozen food heir, HE’S actually closer to Dr. Pepper. 🥤 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) December 16, 2020

Tucker Carlson ignited the hydroxychloroquine hype by presenting a huckster who fraudulently claimed to be a Stanford Med School Advisor for "analysis" (disinformation) of it being a treatment. If Trump put Dr. Pepper on the coronavirus task force, Tucker Carlson would defend it. — Ella (@skylarker03) December 16, 2020

Tucker Carlson wishes he had the intelligence of a Dr. Pepper. Dr. Jill Biden is smart, classy, and amazing. In the sassy tone of my aunt, "Tucker Carlson talk sh!t because he ain't sh!t!" — Olivia Grace (@GraceFaceOlivia) December 16, 2020

Tucker Carlson is so pressed, envious & fearful of a woman with a higher education than he has to say that Dr. Jill Biden is "a doctor of education, which means basically nothing."



&



"Jill Biden is not a doctor, no. Maybe in the same sense Dr Pepper is." — 👽 (@__kayxtay) December 16, 2020