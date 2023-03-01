Tucker Carlson Roasted For Complaint About 'Old Men' Running Countries

“Eighty-two-year-old men should not be running countries,” the Fox News host complained on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “They are not strong enough, mentally or physically. Everybody knows that.”

Carlson dedicated the segment to bashing the president, who is 80, about his age, arguing that he is too old to run for reelection. Carlson routinely highlights Biden’s speaking gaffes to cast the president as senile.

He did not offer the same complaints about former President Donald Trump, who is just four years younger than Biden. If Trump were to win his 2024 campaign, he would be the same age as Biden was (78) when elected president and 82 at the end of his term.

Rupert Murdoch, who owns the international conservative media empire that Carlson works for, is 91.

Hypocrisy aside, Twitter users suggested many ways one can be weak, at any age:

Men who are terrified of books and same sex cartoon kissing should not be running countries. They're not strong enough. https://t.co/AInQFczap3 — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) March 1, 2023

People who lie about attacks on the Capitol and jerk off to cartoon M&Ms should not have television shows https://t.co/i0fcrqsN3J — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 1, 2023

If Trump were to win in 2024, he'd still be in office as an 82-year-old. https://t.co/S1HxWvR2Ug — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 1, 2023

Why do they pretend like Biden and Trump are different age groups? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 1, 2023

Cons shouldn't have air time @TuckerCarlson. https://t.co/ANAuNNxAD0 — I never shut up and saving Sandie's job my job now (@MullicaMichelle) March 1, 2023

Maybe the ball tanning guy that’s threatened by M&M’s shouldn’t be the judge of someone’s strength. — evie ღ 🌻 (@eviebauer727) March 1, 2023

Amusing... there are several elected officials in the House and Senate that are 80+ that he may also have issue with (both Democrat and Republican parties, 1 Independent). pic.twitter.com/dJCkco99LB — Don't panic (@arvid_erickson) March 1, 2023