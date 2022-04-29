Tucker Carlson Says Biden Will Send 'Men With Guns’ If You Say The Wrong Things

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson flipped out on Thursday night over the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board.

The panel will seek to combat misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, Russian disinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and false and dangerous claims peddled by human traffickers about the southern border.

Advertisement

But in Carlson’s mind, it actually means President Joe Biden could send armed agents to hunt people down for just thinking “the wrong things.”

“Joe Biden cannot continue to control this country if you have free access to information,” said the conservative blowhard, who has his own history of peddling disinformation on his widely watched show.

Watch the video here:

“So the best he can do is lie to you and demand that you believe it. But to do that, he needs to make sure nobody else can talk. Because if you were to hear the truth, you might not obey. One option would be to get men with guns to tell you to shut up,” he continued.

Advertisement

“This is America and we don’t do things like that here and never have,” said Carlson. “Or more precisely, we haven’t until now. But now Joe Biden is president and everything is different. So today, to herald the coming of the new Soviet America, the administration announced its own Ministry of Truth. This will be called the Disinformation Governance Board.”

Later, Carlson claimed the DHS was essentially “giving law enforcement powers to identify and punish people who think the wrong things.”