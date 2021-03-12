'Biden Should Be Finished,' Fox News Chyron Says As Tucker Carlson Mugs During Speech

In the meantime, Carlson “responded” to the speech with a series of grimaces in a live shot in a lower corner of the screen. He rolled his eyes, gritted his teeth, furrowed his brow and squinted as Biden talked about the nation’s continued battle against COVID-19.

“Biden should be finished; Tucker is on any minute,” the chyron read as Biden wrapped up his remarks after an economical 24 minutes. His predecessor, Donald Trump often meandered on air for at least an hour in presidential speeches and frequently wandered off-topic.

It was Biden’s first prime-time address from the White House. He announced he was directing states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults by May 1 as the nation continues to battle a pandemic that has claimed more than 530,000 lives in the U.S. He said there was a “good chance” that “you, your family and friends” could celebrate together by the Fourth of July.

Biden also condemned “vicious hate crimes” against Asian Americans who have been targeted in a surging number of attacks ever since Trump blamed China for the coronavirus, often using racist slurs in speeches about it.

But enough about what the president of the nation had to say, let’s move on to Carlson, Fox News told its audience.

Carlson inexplicably called the speech “surreal,” like a “dream sequence.” He wondered why Biden didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”

He also added in fury, addressing Biden and perplexing everyone: “Who are you talking to? This is a free people. This is a free country. How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with?”

(Sean Hannity called on Biden to thank Trump, the man who repeatedly urged Americans to ignore health precautions as the nation’s COVID-19 death toll soared to the highest in the world.)

Viewers were gobsmacked.

The President is addressing the one year anniversary of a pandemic that's killed more than half a million Americans and this is how Fox is covering it. pic.twitter.com/CDHDfHOc84 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 12, 2021

This real time Tucker Cam on Fox is a lot pic.twitter.com/1Si0eNCTAf — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) March 12, 2021

NEWS: Then @FoxNews brought its new @TuckerCarlson Cam back at the end of Biden’s speech (& yes everyone: this is real) pic.twitter.com/yZw36e8BFG — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) March 12, 2021

He’s a 12 year old with no filter.



Unbelievable that he continues to stay employed. — Marty Kearns (@martykearns1) March 12, 2021

it feels like an onion bit — Thomas Paine ✊ (@TomPaineToday) March 12, 2021

For four years, we listened to the former president talk in circles, repeat himself, and say a whole lot of nothing, but tonight, @TuckerCarlson called Biden’s speech “surreal” and “weird.” What exactly was baffling? Complete sentences and coherent thoughts? Actual plans? — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) March 12, 2021