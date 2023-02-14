What's Hot

Joe Biden Fox News kamala harris

Tucker Carlson's Alien-Invasion Swipe At Biden And Harris Is Universally Dumb

The Fox News host ridiculously riffed on the unidentified objects being shot out of the sky.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tucker Carlson got lost in space Monday in his attempt to mock President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. (Watch the video below.)

In his opening remarks on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Fox News host addressed the run of unidentified objects that the U.S. military has shot out of the sky. Jets downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon, followed by three unidentified aircraft.

The White House dismissed the notion that extraterrestrials were involved, but NORAD’s commander didn’t rule that out.

“If these things are extraterrestrial, what we’re seeing is an alien invasion,” Carlson said. “That means at some point they’re probably gonna demand to be taken to our leader.”

“And what are we gonna say then? ‘This is Kamala Harris. She once dated Montel Williams, but now she runs our country because her boss is senile.’ Oooh. Pretty embarrassing.”

Carlson acknowledged that “thankfully” that would not happen because the mysterious objects are likely “what we earthlings call balloons.”

It’s not the first time Carlson has harped on Harris’ dating history in an attempt to diminish her — and it likely won’t be the last.

