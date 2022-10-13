Tucker Carlson's Latest Attack On Democrat John Fetterman Comes Back To Bite Him

The Fox News host, who has padded his shows with conspiracy theories in the past, claimed that Fetterman merged “with a computer” and could be “hacked” due to his use of an electronic captioning device in the interview.

Fetterman, who spoke to NBC News reporter Dasha Burns this week in his first sit-down interview since his stroke in May, “occasionally stuttered and had trouble finding words” during his interview, the news outlet said.

Burns claimed “it wasn’t clear” that Fetterman was understanding the conversation while engaging in small talk before the interview.

The reporter’s comments drew criticism, The Associated Press noted, and BuzzFeed News, which is owned by HuffPost’s parent company, reported that disability advocates referred to NBC’s coverage as “deeply upsetting” and stigmatizing.

Carlson deemed Fetterman’s use of the device as “thrilling” for trans-humanists.

“But for everyone else, for the voters of Pennsylvania, for example, it does raise some obvious questions. For example, where exactly does the software end and John Fetterman’s consciousness begin?” Carlson asked.

“We don’t know, we can’t know. But it’s obvious that Pennsylvania could very well be sending a computer program to the U.S. Senate where inevitably it will be hacked.”

Tucker Carlson is talking about John Fetterman like he's a cyborg:



"Where exactly does the software end and John Fetterman's consciousness begin? We don't know. We can't know." pic.twitter.com/hKcSxLOF2o — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) October 13, 2022

Carlson later remarked that things would be “fine” in the Senate as long as there wasn’t a power outage in the Capitol.

Twitter users criticized Carlson’s “computer program” comments on Wednesday, with some noting that the Fox News host was reading off a teleprompter.

Tucker Carlson is reading this off a teleprompter.



Where exactly does the teleprompter end and Tucker Carlson's consciousness begin? We don't know. We can't know. https://t.co/B9cc9IJpGl — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 13, 2022

Did Tucker Carlson talk like this about Rush Limbaugh when he went deaf and used a transcription service to do his radio show? Or is ableism just a tool he uses against political adversaries? https://t.co/l4qnQjviEm — Ben Adler (@badler) October 13, 2022

It's genuinely amazing to me that there's all this fuss over closed captioning, which has been a normal technology for... decades.



I have closed captioning turned on for every movie and TV show I watch. It doesn't interface with my consciousness! https://t.co/mUvtTYYzUR — ethelred (@aethelred) October 13, 2022

You'd think Tucker would realize many of his viewers have either had strokes or love someone that had one or more. — stilldigressing (@friendoflyover) October 13, 2022