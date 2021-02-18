Tucker Carlson's 'Little Piece Of Sh*t' Josh Hawley Graphic Lights Up Twitter

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave his viewers an eyeful on Wednesday night when he featured a graphic that contained a colorful attack on his guest, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Hawley has faced calls to resign or be expelled from the Senate over his efforts to cancel out the votes of millions of Americans when Congress met last month to certify the 2020 election results. One blunt message came from Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré﻿, which was shown as Hawley spoke:

Honoré is leading an investigation of security at the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the violent Jan. 6 attack on Congress by pro-Trump insurrectionists who, like Hawley, were attempting to overturn the election results. When the Capitol was cleared and Congress resumed, Hawley continued that effort.

Honoré’s tweet was in response to a report that Congress may expel members, such as Hawley, who supported the Jan. 6 riot:

This little peace of shit with his @Yale law degree should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP @HawleyMO @tedcruz aaa hats . These @Yale and @Harvard law grads is high order white privilege . — Russel L. Honore' (@ltgrusselhonore) January 12, 2021

Although Carlson was unhappy that Honoré was leading the investigation in light of that “partisan” message, Twitter users were thrilled:

