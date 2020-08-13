In an effort to paint Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as a radical, Tucker Carlson insinuated on Wednesday night that she was in favor of employing affirmative action policies to COVID-19 medical equipment and vaccines.

“Whatever you think of affirmative action, it’s likely you never imagined affirmative action would be applied to life-saving medical treatment,” the Fox News host claimed. “But Kamala Harris thinks it should be.”

Tucker played a short excerpt of an interview on the coronavirus pandemic that Harris did with “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee in April.

“The disparities that have long existed based on race are now highlighted,” Harris said. ”So one of the things that I’m calling for around this pandemic is that we make decisions about where the resources should go based on that issue.”

Harris was referring to legislation she introduced to create a bipartisan commission that would investigate the U.S. response to the pandemic, including how it had disproportionately affected Black communities. She was also referencing a letter she sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), urging them to “require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to prioritize allocation of resources, like testing and PPE, to communities at greatest risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health problems, lack of access to health care and heightened exposure due to the nature of individuals’ work.”

Harris’ claim that ethnic minorities face increased risks from COVID-19 are backed up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in her full interview with Bee, she mentioned that her goal was to combat systemic racism.

Carlson chose to ignore this.

“So we make decisions about where the resources should go to keep people from dying on the basis of skin color,” Carlson said. “So only people of a certain color get the vaccine, for example. That’s what she’s arguing. Now, this is a lot of things. It’s immoral. It’s unconstitutional, obviously. But above all, it is definitely not moderate.”

Carlson also honed in on a clip of Harris calling 18- to 24-year-olds “stupid” that has been also been used by the Trump campaign to discredit former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate.

The quip, which a Harris spokesperson has since called a joke, was taken out of context from a 2015 speech where the senator was describing Back on Track, a program in Los Angeles that would offer vocational training and other social services to young people convicted of non-violent crimes.

See Tucker’s take on Harris below, courtesy of Media Matters:

