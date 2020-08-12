Tucker Carlson Gets Corrected To His Face On Live TV And REALLY Doesn’t Like It

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was given a real-time correction on his own show Tuesday night.

And he really wasn’t happy about it.

Carlson throughout the evening repeatedly mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who was selected by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate earlier in the day.

Richard Goodstein, who has served as an adviser to several Democratic presidential campaigns, including that of Bill Clinton, tried to give him a little help.

“This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” Goodstein said. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark ― ‘-la.’ Kamala.”

“OK,” Carlson said. “So what?”

Goodstein replied that saying someone’s name correctly is “kind of a bare minimum” when it comes to showing respect.

“OK, so I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally,” Carlson claimed.

Then he tried out her name two different ways before settling on “whatever” for the vice presidential candidate: “So, it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Kamala Harris, or Kamala Harris, or whatever.”

“It’s not ‘whatever,’” Goodstein said.

Carlson then went off on a tangent.

“I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism,” he declared, although Goodstein said no such thing. “On this show, nobody is immune from criticism. Our political leaders must be held to account.”

Carlson’s critics on Twitter held him to account:

Because I wanted a good laugh, I just watched the first few minutes of @TuckerCarlson. All I can tell you is that Tucker is really, really angry Kamala Harris is the VP pick, and he’s really, really scared to death of her. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 12, 2020

Tucker Carlson losing his shit when a guest corrects his pronunciation of "Kamala" is the content I didn't know I needed. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 12, 2020

RS Tucker Carlson claimed his mispronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name was unintentional. But he often mispronounces names of people he doesn't like. And it seems intentional. And, as Mediaite pointed out, he kept doing so after his guest corrected him. @TuckerCarlson

Is a moron — Paul Mooney 慕亦仁 (@pjmooney) August 12, 2020

Tucker, You’re not “criticizing" Kamala or "holding her to account” when you refuse to learn how to pronounce her name. Tucker’s not the only significant media figure who “struggles" with pronouncing her name. It’s disrespectful. And it’s purposeful. https://t.co/vmd8hQ0GWa — Touré (@Toure) August 12, 2020

Took a peek at Fox news. Tucker Carlson just said he can't pronounce Kamala's name.



I See where this is going! — Layla_Jay (@layla_jaiy) August 12, 2020

Refusing to pronounce Kamala’s name correctly when you’re a broadcast « journalist » is racist.



But we already knew that about Tucker. https://t.co/INvo6mhKZj — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 12, 2020

Tucker can’t quite pronounce “Kamala”. Then follows that up by saying “so what?“



We should just call him “Fucker Carlson”, you know ‘cause, “so what”. https://t.co/0JIQV0jUWB — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) August 12, 2020

