Tucker Carlson Gets Corrected To His Face On Live TV And REALLY Doesn’t Like It

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was given a real-time correction on his own show Tuesday night.
And he really wasn’t happy about it.
Carlson throughout the evening repeatedly mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who was selected by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate earlier in the day.
Richard Goodstein, who has served as an adviser to several Democratic presidential campaigns, including that of Bill Clinton, tried to give him a little help.
“This is something that will serve you and your fellow hosts on Fox,” Goodstein said. “Her name is pronounced ‘comma’ ― like the punctuation mark ― ‘-la.’ Kamala.”
“OK,” Carlson said. “So what?”
Goodstein replied that saying someone’s name correctly is “kind of a bare minimum” when it comes to showing respect.
“OK, so I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally,” Carlson claimed.
Then he tried out her name two different ways before settling on “whatever” for the vice presidential candidate: “So, it begins. You’re not allowed to criticize Kamala Harris, or Kamala Harris, or whatever.”
“It’s not ‘whatever,’” Goodstein said.
Carlson then went off on a tangent.
“I love the idea that she’s immune from criticism,” he declared, although Goodstein said no such thing. “On this show, nobody is immune from criticism. Our political leaders must be held to account.”
Carlson’s critics on Twitter held him to account: