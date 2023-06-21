Tucker Carlson Launches Vicious Attack On Karine Jean-Pierre Out Of The Blue

Tucker Carlson delivered a diatribe against White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, calling her the “dumbest, nastiest, most dishonest” person that President Joe Biden could find for the job. (Watch the video below.)

Carlson had devoted much of the first 11 minutes of his “Tucker on Twitter” show to criticizing Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax evasion and gun charges. Then he concocted the thinnest of threads to attack Jean-Pierre, who took over for Jen Psaki in the spring of 2022 and became both the first Black and openly gay person to hold the post.

Carlson characterized Hunter Biden’s avoidance of harsh punishment (he’ll likely serve no time) as reflecting a “total inversion of virtue” under his father’s administration.

“Here’s a small example, but we think a revealing one,” Carlson began. “In addition to many of his other sins, Joe Biden has hired what has to be the single dumbest, nastiest, most dishonest, most ridiculous person he could possibly find for the very public position of White House press secretary.”

“There’s a point to it of course,” Carlson continued. “It was a humiliation exercise. It was designed to degrade the country and dispirit the rest of us.”

Carlson mocked Jean-Pierre for a comment she made this week about being a “historic figure” in a “historic administration.” It made the right-wing rounds, and Carlson called it a “burst of sincere self-congratulations marked by her signature bad grammar. Illiterate but proud!”

“Karine Jean-Pierre is now a historic figure just like Hunter Biden is now an important artist,” Carlson concluded, referring to Biden’s painting pursuits. “It makes you feel stupid for going to work.”

Carlson’s attack on Jean-Pierre begins around 11:00: