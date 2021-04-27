Good Luck Getting Tucker Carlson's Maniacal Laugh Out Of Your Head Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has an unnerving tendency to punctuate his segments with a high-pitched cackle, especially when he doesn’t like what a guest has been saying.
Now, some brave souls at “The Daily Show” have combined Carlson’s cackle clips into a supercut mixed in with similar laughs from famous films.
“When the script says (obnoxious laughter),” the YouTube description notes:
Carlson has come under fire for repeatedly using white supremacist talking points on the air, with the Anti-Defamation League this month calling on Fox News to ditch the host.
The network said it is sticking by Carlson.
