Good Luck Getting Tucker Carlson's Maniacal Laugh Out Of Your Head Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has an unnerving tendency to punctuate his segments with a high-pitched cackle, especially when he doesn’t like what a guest has been saying.

Now, some brave souls at “The Daily Show” have combined Carlson’s cackle clips into a supercut mixed in with similar laughs from famous films.

“When the script says (obnoxious laughter),” the YouTube description notes:

The network said it is sticking by Carlson.