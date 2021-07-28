Laura Ingraham’s 'Despicable' Response To Cops' Jan. 6 Testimony Slammed On Twitter

Fox News’ prime-time personalities Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson were slammed on Tuesday for their coverage of the first day of the House select committee’s hearing into the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Ingraham responded to the harrowing testimony from officers who attempted to fend off the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6 with a spoof awards ceremony.

Carlson, meanwhile, cast doubt on their claims and smirked.

Ingraham said the hearing was akin to “performance art.”

Among the “awards,” Ingraham gave “best performance in an action role” to Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who during his testimony recalled fearing he’d be shot with his own weapon.

Watch the video here:

“There was certainly a lot of violence that day but it was not a terrorist attack,” said Ingraham. “It wasn’t 9/11. It wasn’t the worst thing that ever happened to America. It wasn’t an insurrection.”

Tucker Carlson, meanwhile, responded with a smirk to footage of Fanone telling the hearing he’d experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after the riot.

Throughout his monologue, Carlson echoed his previous claims about the violence just being a “political protest that got out of hand.”

Watch Tucker Carlson literally laugh at DC cop Michael Fanone saying he's "been left with psychological trauma and emotional anxiety" from the Capitol riots.



Fanone was nearly beaten to death and suffered a heart attack!



This is truly sociopathic behavior here. pic.twitter.com/VA2QN3Rk5T — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 28, 2021

Critics called the commentaries “disgusting” and “despicable.”

Officer Michael Fanone risked his life #January6th to save Congressional lawmakers including my mom and Capitol staff including Tucker’s son. I’m eternally grateful; Carlson apparently is not. That’s his shame not Fanone’s. https://t.co/E6iCeahM2F — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 28, 2021

We’ve always had a choice: We can attack those who attacked our democracy that day, or we can attack those who defended our democracy that day. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and so many others chose the latter. Despicable. https://t.co/iDIQhTS5G9 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 28, 2021

And you all gonna tell me that man in Montana confronting this jerk and telling him, he is “the worst human known to man”, was a little too harsh?



Hell. It wasn’t harsh enough. He should have told Tucker, he is the worst human known to man AND woman!



¡Estúpido! https://t.co/p31oMxCRRm — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 28, 2021

Disgusting attacks by @IngrahamAngle on officers who were given Congressional medals for battling “ the mob of insurrectionists” https://t.co/OYIv0Q3Ku6 — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) July 28, 2021