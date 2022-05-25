Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham Ridiculously Rip Biden's Reaction To Texas School Shooting

A president demanding solutions to prevent mass shootings was apparently too much for Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham on Tuesday. (Watch the videos below.)

The right-wing TV personalities ripped President Joe Biden for urging lawmakers to pass “commonsense gun laws” after a gunman killed at least 19 grade-school students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” Biden told viewers in a White House speech that also offered condolences, prayers and personal reflections.

Carlson, the conservative news channel’s prime-time star, accused the president of “desecrating the memory of recently murdered children with tired talking points of the Democratic Party, dividing the country in a moment of deep pain rather than uniting.” Someone in the Fox News studio could be heard clapping as he spoke.

Ingraham, on her show, called Biden’s words “despicable.”

“He spoke tonight because politics is selfish. Because in today’s twisted world, it’s considered perfectly appropriate to exploit the massacre of innocent little kids in order to try to turn around your own sagging poll members,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022