Tucker Carlson Trashes Fox Nation In Newly Leaked Footage: 'The Site Sucks!'

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson wasn’t a big fan of Fox Nation despite having a second show that aired on the right-wing network’s online subscription site.

In fact, he thought it “sucks,” according to footage obtained by progressive watchdog group Media Matters.

“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation, which I don’t think that people watch anyway,” he said in the clip.

Media Matters said the video was recorded last year, likely as Carlson prepared for a segment with right-wing social media influencer Andrew Tate. The conversation took place a few months before Tate was arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and other allegations.

Carlson wanted the interview to air on his nighttime show on Fox News, and not on Fox Nation where “nobody” will see it.

“Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks. So I’d really like to just dump the whole thing on YouTube,” he said. “I’m just frustrated with it. It’s hard to use that site. I don’t know why they’re not fixing it. It’s driving me insane.”

He added:

“We’re like working like animals to produce all this content, and the people in charge of it, whoever that guy’s, whatever his name is, like, they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work. And I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel. So I, of course, I resent it.”

See the full behind-the-scenes video, as posted by Media Matters, below: