Tucker Carlson Says 'Let's All Stop Lying.' Twitter Mockingly Agrees.

We can’t lie ― the responses to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson urging the nation to stop lying are pretty funny.
“How do we bring the country together?” Carlson asked on his show Monday between his attacks on “elites” and social media over the presidential election result.
“How do we calm things down? How do we make an America you want to live in? And the only answer, the only solution, is honesty,” Carlson continued. “Let’s all stop lying. Lying about everything that matters. Everyday of our lives. That’s what we’re doing now. Have you noticed? How many times did you lie today cause you had to? Let’s repeal our national dishonesty mandate.”
Sure, Americans said. (But not really.)
