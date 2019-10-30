A prime time Fox News show is blaming California’s wildfires on liberals and worker diversity.

Host Tucker Carlson and conservative commentator Dave Rubin took that head-spinning leap on Carlson’s show Tuesday night.

Rubin, a YouTube talk show host who lives in Los Angeles, said institutions including utility PG&E ― which has faced criticism from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for “mismanagement” and “greed” that he says led to preemptive blackouts in an effort to prevent more fires ― are breaking down due to “woke” policies and attention to fair hiring. Carlson acted as the chorus, saying “true” or chiming in further.

“PG&E strikes me as almost a metaphor for the destruction of the state,” Carlson said. “Here’s the utility which doesn’t really know anything about its own infrastructure, but knows everything about the race of its employees. How did we get there?”

Rubin pinned the cause on “progressive ideology.”

“The problem right now is that everything, everything, from academia to public utilities to politics, everything that goes woke, that buys into this ridiculous progressive ideology that cares about what contractors are LGBT or how many Black firemen we have, or white this or Asian that ― everything that goes that road eventually breaks down,” Rubin said.

Rubin urged “libertarian or conservative-minded people in California to fight what the progressives are doing to the state.”

“If you can’t keep the lights on and you can’t keep the place from burning down, you’ve reached the point where there is no kind of lying about it anymore,” Carlson replied. “It’s falling apart. It’s a disaster. It’s not civilized anymore.

Watch the clip, shared by Media Matters, above.