Tucker Carlson keeps repeating his own dumb history. The Fox News host again is losing advertisers after saying racist stuff.

Disney, T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Papa John’s and Vari have pulled their commercials from “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Media Matters reported Wednesday.

The exodus came after Carlson on Monday warned viewers of his popular show on the conservative cable network that Black Lives Matters protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd were “not about Black lives, and remember that when they come for you.”

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, responding to a Twitter user on Tuesday asking if the telecom giant supported Carlson’s message, wrote back: “It definitely is not. Bye-bye Tucker Carlson! #BlackLivesMatter.”

Other advertisers followed with confirmations on Wednesday.

Disney’s advertising of its ABC network on Fox News was never supposed to run on Carlson’s show at all, according to Deadline.

“The ABC advertisements were placed on the show without our knowledge by third party media buyers who were unaware that we do not advertise on the show, and they have now been notified not to place any further ads,” an ABC spokesperson told the entertainment site.

Carlson has repeatedly trashed protesters as national unrest grows over police brutality and racism. This week, he even took issue with a CNN town hall in which “Sesame Street” characters explained the protests.

He’s been here before. In 2018, Carlson’s show faced an advertiser boycott when he said immigrants made the nation “poorer and dirtier.” In 2019, he again prompted an advertiser exit by declaring that white supremacy was a hoax.

Meanwhile, Carlson has sold his stake in The Daily Caller, the conservative digital outlet he co-founded a decade ago, so he can focus on his Fox News show, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I’m just too absorbed in what I’m doing,” Carlson told the Journal. “I wasn’t helping in any way, because I’ve got an hour to do every night” on Fox News.