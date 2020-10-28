Tucker Carlson’s Conspiracy Theory Falls Apart In The Weirdest Way Possible

Fox News host Tucker Carlson told his viewers that he had some very important papers related to his conspiracy theory surrounding Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
But the papers were lost ― and so Carlson concocted yet another conspiracy theory to explain their disappearance.
Carlson claimed a “source” gave the Fox News show “damning” documents about Biden on Monday. Carlson’s producer shipped the documents across the country via a “brand-name company,” but they never arrived.
Instead, the shipping company said the package had been opened and the documents were missing.
The shipping company launched a search and called in security to interview everyone who touched the documents, Carlson said.
“They went far and beyond, but they found nothing,” he said. “Those documents had vanished.”
He said the unnamed company’s executives are “baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we.”
Carlson did not explain why they shipped the only copy of “damning” documents.
Twitter users couldn’t help but laugh:
