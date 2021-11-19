'Shameless' Tucker Carlson Mocked For One Of The Greatest Self-Owns Ever

Tucker Carlson, who has admitted to lying to his viewers, on Thursday night looked into the camera and complained about people who “look right into the camera and lie.”

Carlson was complaining about voices on other cable news networks, but the clip quickly went viral for how well it applied to himself:

Advertisement

Tucker: These people are so partisan they’ll literally say anything. They’ll look right into the camera and lie… pic.twitter.com/zSGalzkgNe — Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2021

In an interview in September, Carlson admitted to lying.

“I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something,” he said. “I lie. I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t ― I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever.”

Last year, Fox News won a slander case when its attorneys argued that Carlson “is not stating actual facts’” but “is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary,’” U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote.

“Given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’,” she added.

Advertisement

With that history in mind, Carlson’s critics pounced:

I think we have a new world record for a lack of self awareness. https://t.co/Ji9A7Lz9hk — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) November 19, 2021

My head just exploded. 🤯😵 https://t.co/exT8DcpgcD — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 19, 2021

Imagine being such a shameless liar. https://t.co/CQ6QtvL3jX — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) November 19, 2021

The day irony looked into the camera, and lied. https://t.co/zkvqKX6X7g — Amit Serper 👨‍🍼 (@0xAmit) November 19, 2021

Carlson is the leading expert on looking into a camera and lying, I'll have to admit https://t.co/fhAMh9kFJt — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) November 19, 2021