'Coward' Tucker Carlson Torched For Calling Top U.S. General 'A Pig' And 'Stupid'

“I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley said. “So what is wrong with understanding? Having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?”

Though Fox News often claims a mantle of American patriotism, it’s not even the first time this year that Carlson has insulted service members. In March, he earned rebukes from top defense leaders after he showed a pregnant woman in uniform and called it a “mockery of the U.S. military.”

Carlson faced a wave of backlash online following his comments. Critics included Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat; Joe Walsh, a former Republican lawmaker and candidate for president; and Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman.