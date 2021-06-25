'Coward' Tucker Carlson Torched For Calling Top U.S. General 'A Pig' And 'Stupid'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slung mud at Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, on Thursday evening, calling him “a pig” and “stupid” after the Army general defended the teaching of critical race theory in the military a day earlier.
“Mark Milley is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” the conservative personality said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant or because he’s brave, or because people who know him respect him. He is not, and they definitely don’t.
“Milley got the job because he is obsequious. He knows who to suck up to, and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script and he will read it.”
After playing a clip of Milley’s comments at a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, Carlson commented that he found it “hard to believe that man wears a uniform, he’s that unimpressive.”
“He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid,” he added after a second clip.
Milley, who has been in the Army for more than 40 years, served in Iraq and Afghanistan and holds degrees from Princeton, Columbia and the Naval War College.
He said Wednesday that he thought it was important for members of the military to open-minded and well-read, including on the subject of critical race theory.
It came in response to an accusation from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that the U.S. military is too “woke” for having embraced teachings about the ways in which racism is embedded in societal structures.
“I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Milley said. “So what is wrong with understanding? Having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?”
Though Fox News often claims a mantle of American patriotism, it’s not even the first time this year that Carlson has insulted service members. In March, he earned rebukes from top defense leaders after he showed a pregnant woman in uniform and called it a “mockery of the U.S. military.”
Carlson faced a wave of backlash online following his comments. Critics included Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat; Joe Walsh, a former Republican lawmaker and candidate for president; and Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman.
Carlson’s full segment on Milley can be viewed below.