Tucker Carlson Condemned After Urging Viewers To Harass Strangers Wearing Masks

People on social media condemned Tucker Carlson for inciting lawbreaking after he encouraged his Fox News viewers to harass strangers for wearing masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host told his prime-time audience to ask people wearing masks outside to remove them. He also said people should call the police or child protective services if they see children wearing masks outdoors, calling it “child abuse.”

Carlson, amping up his falsehoods about coronavirus precautions and vaccinations, ignored government guidance that children older than 2 who can safely do so should continue to wear masks in public settings and falsely suggested masks deprive children of oxygen.

The cable TV personality has been criticized throughout the pandemic for purveying dangerous misinformation about COVID-19, and faced fierce backlash on social media over his latest comments. He was accused of inciting harassment and potential violence against both adults and children, encouraging people to abuse the 911 and child services systems, and spreading demonstrably false information about preventing the spread of the virus.

Fox News did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“They’re the aggressors,” Carlson said of people who wear masks during the segment. “It’s our job to brush them back and restore the society we were born in. So the next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate. Ask politely but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’”

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will relax guidance on wearing masks outdoors for fully vaccinated people. The current advice is to wear them in public and practice social distancing, except when visiting other fully vaccinated people or unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

#TuckerMustGo and #FireTuckerCarlson were trending on Twitter Monday evening. Here’s some of the reaction:

Serious question to lawyers: this is endangering those of us who wear masks. Can we file a class action suit against Fox for this reckless endangerment? https://t.co/rEJK803lwO — DrDinD 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@DrDinD) April 27, 2021

It wasn’t bad enough for him to be a racist



Or to be anti-LGBTQ



Or to cover up an insurrection



Now @TuckerCarlson is actively encouraging people to commit crimes



It is unlawful to abuse the 911 system by reporting an emergency when none exist#TuckerMustGo#DemVoice1#ONEV1 https://t.co/ImWlztcvEn — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) April 27, 2021

What Tucker Carlson says in this act of incitement could lead directly to thousands of deaths & also to incidents of direct physical violence. Fox News has an absolute moral & legal responsibility to end his television career & turn him over to prosecutors. — Joseph Robertson (@poet_economist) April 27, 2021

This is really, really dangerous. Listen to his tone of voice, and what he’s instructing. He’s moving from his viewers passively consuming his propaganda to having them act on it — against their neighbors. He’s testing his audience’s compliance. https://t.co/ZxqFMsboAW — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 27, 2021

It’s time for Tucker Carlson to face criminal charges and prosecution for deliberately threatening our national security. Who agrees? ✋ — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 27, 2021

Tucker Carlson shouldn’t be allowed within 150 feet of a school or a TV camera. https://t.co/PlNVBHsfDO — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 27, 2021

Can't figure out his endgame here. Are they trying to maximize death? To blame it on ... who? The president?



Or is this just all about stoking the culture wars?



Whatever it is, it's dangerous, and should be stopped.#FoxIsNotNews #UnFoxMyCableBox — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) April 27, 2021

Even for @TuckerCarlson, this is low and scary and very dangerous. He will be responsible for increased transmission and worse, for neighbors fighting. https://t.co/hqsM0vttJG — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) April 27, 2021

WTF business is it of anyone’s if someone chooses to wear a mask outside? And Tucker Carlson wants his deranged fans to call CPS if they see kids wearing masks outside while saying that parents who endanger all kids by refusing to get normal vaccinations are exercising “freedom” — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 27, 2021

Tucker Carlson wants to cancel parents who make the decision to have their child wear a mask. The right wing cancel culture is out of control. Who or what are they going to try to cancel next? Major League Baseball? Oh wait ....#TuckerMustGo https://t.co/PCeqAIBTgH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 27, 2021

If Tucker Carlson airing antisemitic conspiracy theories didn't cross the line, how about Tucker Carlson encouraging people to attack parents with mask-wearing children?



Is that enough?



Or are we all just done.#TuckerMustGo https://t.co/BtuqNrEbiI — Bill Prady (@billprady) April 27, 2021

Tucker Carlson needs to be taken off the air. He just put out a call for adults who can’t establish reality, like himself, to openly harass people, especially children. #FuckFox #TuckerMustGo what would he do if adults approach his children? @FCC https://t.co/jZeQDCUEMH — Yvonne Ellman (@907BlueDot) April 27, 2021

As a doctor, I have to contact CPS, & Carlson having people making calls to CPS for frivolous reasons ties up their limited resources & prevents children in dire need from getting help. #TuckerMustGo — Dr Tom (@drtom878) April 27, 2021

Try it on me and my kids and see what happens. #FireTuckerCarlson https://t.co/3dbou3tJ5j — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) April 27, 2021