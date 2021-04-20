Tucker Carlson Slammed Over ‘Lynching’ Comments About Derek Chauvin Trial

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday again sought to sow doubt about the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death.

After the closing arguments were made in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd in May 2020, the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” personality accused the media of “lynching” Chauvin.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds has proved to central to the case, with the prosecution arguing Chauvin “knew what he was doing.” Chauvin’s defense, however, has claimed Floyd died as a result of underlying health conditions and the presence of drugs in his system.

Carlson contended that most Americans “still cannot say with any specificity just how” Floyd had died.

“So, the closing arguments are a chance to assess actual evidence in the case, and you would think that would be good news ― more facts, which we could always use,” he continued. “But, no, said the media. Facts no longer matter, not when BLM’s founding myth is at stake. Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism.”

“When unpopular people seem guilty, you just go ahead and punish them, that’s the new rule,” Carlson added. “Years ago we called this lynching, now we call it equity.”

Watch the video here:

Tucker Carlson claims the media is "lynching" Derek Chauvin pic.twitter.com/b99ZOyjAHZ — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 20, 2021

Carlson faced swift backlash on Twitter over his comments, which follow recent monologues in which he has downplayed the U.S. Capitol riot, peddled white supremacist conspiracy theories and questioned COVID-19 vaccines.

Tucker’s White Power Hour just keeps getting more and more explicit — Joshua Benevides (@JoshuaBenevide2) April 20, 2021

I guess he’s not even trying to disguise his racism any longer. — 🌸Nichole🌸 (@LiberalNichole) April 20, 2021

@TuckerCarlson you need to answer for this analogy. It’s, not only, completely dismissive of the result of lynching; which coincidentally, is the exact same result of the murder your boy Chavuin is accused of doing , which is fucking DEATH! NOT THE SAME you silver spoon manchild https://t.co/NieSL4U5IQ — Moose (@mooseacre) April 20, 2021