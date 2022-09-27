Tucker Carlson Goes Full Fanboy Over Italy's Far-Right Leader

Tucker Carlson on Monday heaped praise on Giorgia Meloni, the far-right Italian leader who is poised to become her country’s next prime minister.

Carlson, the conspiracy theory-spewing Fox News personality, claimed Meloni isn’t the hard-right politician that her critics portray her as, despite the neo-fascist roots of her Brothers of Italy party.

The prime-time presenter also suggested the GOP adopt Meloni’s tone on what he described as the “onslaught” of “poisonous ideologies” that are faced by American families.

Then, before playing a clip of Meloni, he added: “As you watch this, ask yourself if you would vote for a candidate like this if you had the chance in our country?”