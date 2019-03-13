Fox News host Tucker Carlson made sexually explicit jokes about a Miss Teen USA contestant during a 2007 radio interview that resurfaced online Tuesday.

It’s the third set of historic recordings that feature the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host making inappropriate, sexist, homophobic, racist and misogynistic comments to emerge this week. Some companies have already decided to pull their ads from his primetime show.

“She’s so dumb,” Carlson said of South Carolina teenage beauty pageant participant Caitlin Upton during his appearance on the shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show.”

“She’s like, she’s vulnerable. She’s like a wounded gazelle, separated from the herd. She’s ripe for the taking,” he added during a discussion about a viral video from the pageant in which Upton struggled to explain why she thought a fifth of Americans were unable to pinpoint the U.S. on a map.

“If you had a wife that dumb, would it be good or bad?” Carlson asked, then he made an unsubstantiated claim that pageant host Mario Lopez had “plowed” Upton, who was 18 at the time.

When asked if there’d “be a problem legally if Mario fucked it” because they weren’t sure of Upton’s age, Carlson replied: “No! Are you kidding? He’s like James Brown. He gets a pass. The normal laws for that kind of thing don’t apply to him.”

She later revealed how the fallout from the pageant left her contemplating suicide

NowThis News shared the audio, which was unearthed by Media Matters for America:

Exclusive: Tucker Carlson's sexual comments about a Miss Teen USA pageant are some of the most shocking yet - in new unearthed audio. pic.twitter.com/iOrZbp1ANX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2019